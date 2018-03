BRADY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a western Nebraska rancher was injured when his utility vehicle crashed while he was herding cattle.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Ryan Sanger called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that he was pinned under the vehicle. Deputies and medics moved it off Sanger after finding him in a pasture.

Sanger was taken to a North Platte hospital. Authorities say he’d suffered a broken leg.