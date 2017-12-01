Western Conference Tournament Scores, Friday Semifinals Set

Western Conference Basketball Tournament – 2017
First Round – Thursday, November 30
GIRLS DIVISION
- Sterling ,CO 44, Scottsbluff 33
- Sidney 51, Gering 36
- Mitchell 60, Chadron 19
- Alliance 58, Greeley West, CO 35
BOYS DIVISION
- Sterling ,CO 68, Chadron 36
- Greeley West, CO 68, Gering 60
- Sidney 78, Mitchell 34
- Scottsbluff 72, Alliance 68
Semifinals – Friday, December 1 – WNCC Cougar Palace Scottsbluff
- Girls: Sterling, CO vs. Sidney – 3:30
- Girls: Mitchell vs. Alliance – 5:00
- Boys: Sterling, CO vs. Greeley West – 6:30
- Boys: Sidney vs. Scottsbluff – 8:00
Consolation Bracket – Friday, December 1 – Scottsbluff High School
- Girls: Scottsbluff vs. Gering – 3:30
- Girls: Chadron vs. Greeley West – 5:00
- Boys: Chadron vs. Gering – 6:30
- Boys: Mitchell vs. Alliance – 8:00
Saturday, December 2 – WNCC Cougar Palace
Championships
- Girls – 2:30
- Boys 4:15
3rd Place
- Girls: 11:00
- Boys: 12:45
Scottsbluff High School
5th Place
- Girls – 2:30
- Boys – 4:!5
7th Place
- Girls – 11:00
- Boys – 12:45
