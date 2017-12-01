Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Western Conference Tournament Scores, Friday Semifinals Set

by Leave a Comment

Western Conference Basketball Tournament – 2017

First Round – Thursday, November 30

GIRLS DIVISION

  • Sterling ,CO 44, Scottsbluff 33
  • Sidney 51, Gering 36
  • Mitchell 60, Chadron 19
  • Alliance 58, Greeley West, CO 35

BOYS DIVISION

  • Sterling ,CO 68, Chadron 36
  • Greeley West, CO 68, Gering 60
  • Sidney 78, Mitchell 34
  • Scottsbluff 72, Alliance 68

 

Semifinals – Friday, December 1 – WNCC Cougar Palace Scottsbluff

  • Girls: Sterling, CO vs. Sidney – 3:30
  • Girls: Mitchell vs. Alliance – 5:00
  • Boys: Sterling, CO vs. Greeley West – 6:30
  • Boys: Sidney vs. Scottsbluff – 8:00

Consolation Bracket – Friday, December 1 – Scottsbluff High School

  • Girls: Scottsbluff vs. Gering – 3:30
  • Girls: Chadron vs. Greeley West – 5:00
  • Boys: Chadron vs. Gering – 6:30
  • Boys: Mitchell vs. Alliance – 8:00

 

Saturday, December 2 – WNCC Cougar Palace

Championships

  • Girls – 2:30
  • Boys 4:15

3rd Place

  • Girls: 11:00
  • Boys: 12:45

 

Scottsbluff High School

5th Place

  • Girls – 2:30
  • Boys – 4:!5

7th Place

  • Girls – 11:00
  • Boys – 12:45

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *