Western Conference Honors Coaches

L-R : Carlos Palmo, Angie Hiemstra

The Western Conference honored it’s 2017-18 Coaches of the Year at the Conference Basketball Tournament Saturday in Scottsbluff. Alliance Softball Coach Carlos Palomo was named High School Girls Coach of the Year and Alliance Volleyball Assistant Angie Hiemstra was named High School Assistant Coach of the Year. Other award winners; High School Boys Coach of the Year….Austin Lewis, Sidney Boys Basketball. High School Assistant…CJ Bach-Chadron Football. Middle School Girls Coach of the Year…Kaitlin Luikens-Mitchell. Middle School Boys Coach of the year…Dave Rada-Mitchell. John Ganser of Sidney and Mike Hayhurst of Scottsbluff received the Longevity Awards.

L-R: John Ganser, Mike Hayhurst, Kaitlin Luikens, Dave Rada, Austin Lewis, Angie Hiemstra, Carlos Palomo. Not pictured, CJ Bach.