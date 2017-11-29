Panhandle Post

Western Conference Basketball Tournament – Opening Round Matchups Thursday

Western Conference Basketball Tournament – 2017

First Round – Thursday, November 30

GIRLS DIVISION

  • Scottsbluff vs Sterling, CO – at Gering High School – 7:00
  • Gering vs. Sidney – at Scottsbluff High School – 4:00
  • Mitchell vs. Chadron – at Gering High School – 4:00
  • Alliance vs. Greeley West, CO – at Mitchell High School – 4:00

BOYS DIVISION

  • Sterling ,CO vs. Chadron – at Mitchell High School – 5:30
  • Gering vs. Greeley West, CO – at Scottsbluff High School – 7:00
  • Sidney vs. Mitchell – at Scottsbluff High School – 5:30
  • Alliance vs. Scottsbluff – at Gering High School – 5:30

