Western Conference Basketball Tournament – Opening Round Matchups Thursday

Western Conference Basketball Tournament – 2017
First Round – Thursday, November 30
GIRLS DIVISION
- Scottsbluff vs Sterling, CO – at Gering High School – 7:00
- Gering vs. Sidney – at Scottsbluff High School – 4:00
- Mitchell vs. Chadron – at Gering High School – 4:00
- Alliance vs. Greeley West, CO – at Mitchell High School – 4:00
BOYS DIVISION
- Sterling ,CO vs. Chadron – at Mitchell High School – 5:30
- Gering vs. Greeley West, CO – at Scottsbluff High School – 7:00
- Sidney vs. Mitchell – at Scottsbluff High School – 5:30
- Alliance vs. Scottsbluff – at Gering High School – 5:30
