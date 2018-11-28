Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Western Conference Basketball Tournament – Game Match-ups, Times & Tournament Schedule

by Leave a Comment

Western Conference Basketball Tournament

GIRLS DIVISION

Thursday

  • 4:00 – Mitchell vs. Sterling, CO at Gering
  • 4:00 – Chadron vs. Alliance at Mitchell
  • 4:00 – Gering vs. Sidney at Scottsbluff
  • 7:00 – Denver School of Science & Technology (DSST) vs Scottsbluff at Mitchell

Friday

  • 3:30 – MIT/STER winner vs. DSST/SB winner – at WNCC
  • 5:00 – CHD/ALL winner vs GER/SID winner – at WNCC
  • 3:30 – MIT STER loser vs. DSST/SB loser – at Scottsbluff
  • 5:00 – CHD/ALL loser vs. GER/SID loser – at Scottsbluff

Saturday

  • 11:00 Girls 3rd Place Game – at WNCC
  • 11:00 – Girls 7th Place Game – at Scottsbluff
  • 2:30 – Girls Championship – at WNCC
  • 2:30 – Girls 5th Place Game – at Scottsbluff

 

BOYS DIVISION

Thursday

  • 5:30 – Sterling, CO vs Mitchell at Gering
  • 5:30 – Gering vs. DSST at Scottsbluff
  • 5:30 – Chadron vs. Scottsbluff at Mitchell
  • 7:00 – Sidney vs. Alliance at Scottsbluff

Friday

  • 6:30 – STER/MIT winner vs GER/DSST winner at WNCC
  • 8:00 – SID/ALL winner vs CHD/SB winner – at WNCC
  • 6:30 – STER/MIT loser vs. GER/DSST loser – at Scotssbluff
  • 8:00 – SID/ALL loser vs. CHD/SB loser – at Scottsbluff

Saturday

  • 12:45 – Boys 3rd Place Game – at WNCC
  • 12:45 – Boys 7th Place Game – at Scottsbluff
  • 4:15 – Boys 5th Place Game at Scotsbluff
  • 4:15 – Boys Championship at WNCC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *