Western Conference Basketball Tournament – Game Match-ups, Times & Tournament Schedule

Western Conference Basketball Tournament
GIRLS DIVISION
Thursday
- 4:00 – Mitchell vs. Sterling, CO at Gering
- 4:00 – Chadron vs. Alliance at Mitchell
- 4:00 – Gering vs. Sidney at Scottsbluff
- 7:00 – Denver School of Science & Technology (DSST) vs Scottsbluff at Mitchell
Friday
- 3:30 – MIT/STER winner vs. DSST/SB winner – at WNCC
- 5:00 – CHD/ALL winner vs GER/SID winner – at WNCC
- 3:30 – MIT STER loser vs. DSST/SB loser – at Scottsbluff
- 5:00 – CHD/ALL loser vs. GER/SID loser – at Scottsbluff
Saturday
- 11:00 Girls 3rd Place Game – at WNCC
- 11:00 – Girls 7th Place Game – at Scottsbluff
- 2:30 – Girls Championship – at WNCC
- 2:30 – Girls 5th Place Game – at Scottsbluff
BOYS DIVISION
Thursday
- 5:30 – Sterling, CO vs Mitchell at Gering
- 5:30 – Gering vs. DSST at Scottsbluff
- 5:30 – Chadron vs. Scottsbluff at Mitchell
- 7:00 – Sidney vs. Alliance at Scottsbluff
Friday
- 6:30 – STER/MIT winner vs GER/DSST winner at WNCC
- 8:00 – SID/ALL winner vs CHD/SB winner – at WNCC
- 6:30 – STER/MIT loser vs. GER/DSST loser – at Scotssbluff
- 8:00 – SID/ALL loser vs. CHD/SB loser – at Scottsbluff
Saturday
- 12:45 – Boys 3rd Place Game – at WNCC
- 12:45 – Boys 7th Place Game – at Scottsbluff
- 4:15 – Boys 5th Place Game at Scotsbluff
- 4:15 – Boys Championship at WNCC
