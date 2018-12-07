Panhandle Post

Western Conference All Conference Fall 2018

The Western Conference has named it’s All Conference Teams for the 2018-19 Fall Season. Congratulations to these Student Athletes;

SOFTBALL

Alliance

Aubrey Garrett, Jaycee Acosta.   Honorable Mention: Brandi Seebohm, Elise Stoike

Chadron

Micah Stouffer, Madisyn Hamar, Peyton Underwood.   Honorable Mention: Dawn Dunbar, Malia Burwell

Gering

Bobbie Claflin, Madeline Wiese, Brylee Dean, Hannah Splattstoesser.  Honorable Mention: Kelly Snelling, Kiana Island.

Scottsbluff

Brady Laucomer, Taylor Klein, Kieyerah Twombly.   Honorable Mention: Jordyn Grasmick, Savana Salazar

 

VOLLEYBALL

Alliance

Emerson Cyza, Jordan Hopp, Ryley Rolls.   Honorable Mention: Megan Oligmueller, Blythe Boness

Chadron

Allie Ferguson, Shea Bailey, Tyleigh Strotheide.   Honorable Mention: Carstyn Hageman, Jalei Marcy

Gering

Olivia Schaub.   Honorable Mention: Macy Boggs, Zoee Smith

Mitchell

Keyana Wilfred,  Anabelle Gillen.   Honorable Mention: Peyton Beaver, Bethany Sterkel

Scottsbluff

Shelby Bewely.    Honorable Mention: Gracee Michael, Makenzie Dunkel

Sidney 

Mattie Johnson, Payton Jung, Katelyn Sylvester

FOOTBALL

Alliance

Baily Hood, Braydon Wilson, Mason Hiemstra, Trevor Dubray.    Honorable Mention: Bradyn Palmer, Reece Jensen, Kysen Harris, Chandler Stinson

Chadron

Clark Riesen, Jake Lemmon, Dan Dunbar, Colton Olson.   Honorable Mention: Cooper Wild, Aiden Vaughn

Gering

Riley Schanaman, Garrett M. Conn.   Honorable Mention: Brady Radzymski, Garrett W. Conn, Max Closson, Brendan Williams

Mitchell

Austin Thyne, Rylan Aguallo.    Honorable Mention: Ian Carrier, Othaniel Banks

Scottsbluff

Garrett Nelson, Chris Busby, Keegan Reifschneider, Jasiya DeOllos, Sabastian Harsh, Jeremiah Delzer.       Honorable Mention: Luke Ferguson

Sidney

Cade Lewis, Zach Petitt, Ryan Onstott, Zak Wieser.    Honorable Mention: Eli Ahrens, Christian Lecher, Jackson Witt.

 

