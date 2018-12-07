Western Conference All Conference Fall 2018

The Western Conference has named it’s All Conference Teams for the 2018-19 Fall Season. Congratulations to these Student Athletes;
SOFTBALL
Alliance
Aubrey Garrett, Jaycee Acosta. Honorable Mention: Brandi Seebohm, Elise Stoike
Chadron
Micah Stouffer, Madisyn Hamar, Peyton Underwood. Honorable Mention: Dawn Dunbar, Malia Burwell
Gering
Bobbie Claflin, Madeline Wiese, Brylee Dean, Hannah Splattstoesser. Honorable Mention: Kelly Snelling, Kiana Island.
Scottsbluff
Brady Laucomer, Taylor Klein, Kieyerah Twombly. Honorable Mention: Jordyn Grasmick, Savana Salazar
VOLLEYBALL
Alliance
Emerson Cyza, Jordan Hopp, Ryley Rolls. Honorable Mention: Megan Oligmueller, Blythe Boness
Chadron
Allie Ferguson, Shea Bailey, Tyleigh Strotheide. Honorable Mention: Carstyn Hageman, Jalei Marcy
Gering
Olivia Schaub. Honorable Mention: Macy Boggs, Zoee Smith
Mitchell
Keyana Wilfred, Anabelle Gillen. Honorable Mention: Peyton Beaver, Bethany Sterkel
Scottsbluff
Shelby Bewely. Honorable Mention: Gracee Michael, Makenzie Dunkel
Sidney
Mattie Johnson, Payton Jung, Katelyn Sylvester
FOOTBALL
Alliance
Baily Hood, Braydon Wilson, Mason Hiemstra, Trevor Dubray. Honorable Mention: Bradyn Palmer, Reece Jensen, Kysen Harris, Chandler Stinson
Chadron
Clark Riesen, Jake Lemmon, Dan Dunbar, Colton Olson. Honorable Mention: Cooper Wild, Aiden Vaughn
Gering
Riley Schanaman, Garrett M. Conn. Honorable Mention: Brady Radzymski, Garrett W. Conn, Max Closson, Brendan Williams
Mitchell
Austin Thyne, Rylan Aguallo. Honorable Mention: Ian Carrier, Othaniel Banks
Scottsbluff
Garrett Nelson, Chris Busby, Keegan Reifschneider, Jasiya DeOllos, Sabastian Harsh, Jeremiah Delzer. Honorable Mention: Luke Ferguson
Sidney
Cade Lewis, Zach Petitt, Ryan Onstott, Zak Wieser. Honorable Mention: Eli Ahrens, Christian Lecher, Jackson Witt.
