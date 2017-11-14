Western Conference All Conference Fall 2017-2018

The Western Conference has named it’s All Conference Selections for Softball, Volleyball and Football for the 2017-18 season.

Softball:

Alliance…Grace Tolstedt, Aubrey Garrett, Janaye Shoemaker, Amanda Russell. Honorable Mention: Elise Stoike, Erica Bucy.

Chadron: Kylee Garrett, Dana Dunbar, Peyton Underwood. Honorable Mention: Maddison Hamar, Micah Stouffer.

Gering: Tori Hoagland, Kiana Island, Kaetlyn Todd. Honorable Mention: Delany Dean, Jessica Svoboda.

Scottsbluff: Kieyerah Twombly, Erin Willats. Honorable Mention: Hailey Franklin, Savanah Salazar.

Volleyball:

Alliance: Emerson Cyza, MaKayla Davidson. Honorable Mention: Ryley Rolls, Jordan Hopp.

Chadron: Carstyn Hageman. Honorable Mention: Allie Ferguson, Shea Bailey

Gering: Arianna Mitchell, Makenzie Dunkel, Zoee Smith. Honorable Mention: Olivia Schaub, Brittney Spreier

Mitchell: Jori Peters, Keyana Wilfred. Honorable Mention: Anabelle Gillen, Victoria Schwartz

Scottsbluff: Taylor Noe. Honorable Mention: Gracee Michael, Shawna Hill

Sidney: Mattie Johnson, Payton Jung, Natalie Radcliffe. Honorable Mention: Katelyn Sylvester, Julia Evertson.

Football:

Alliance: Owen Shelmadine, Mason Hiemstra. Honorable Mention: Braydon Wilson, Bailey Hood, Kysen Harris, Garret Schmid.

Chadron: Coy Bila, Logan Tiensvold, Brayden Richardson, Clark Riesen, Jeff Cerny, Drew Jersild. Honorable Mention: Sam Rischling, Zayne Jones, Dan Dunbar, Jake Lemmon.

Gering: Cody Ybarra, Garrett W. Conn. Honorable Mention: Garrett M. Conn. Tim Bernhardt, Jacob Rocheleau, Julian Corona.

Mitchell: Drake Gilliland, Blake Thyne, Riley Reisig, Ian Carrier. Honorable Mention: Hunter Lemley, Justin Spencer, Lane Chasek, Dylan Lower.

Scottsbluff: Garrett Nelson, Chris Busby, Keegan Reifschneider, Elijah Salinas, Noah Bruner, Jasiya DeOllos. Honorable Mention: Sabastian Harsh, Devin Buderas, Luke Ferguson, Pablo Cervantes.

Sidney: Derek Robb, Jonathon Smith, Zach Pettit, Coby Haas. Honorable Mention: Arik Doty, Ryan Onstott, Kade Price, Grant Hausmann.