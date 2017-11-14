Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Western Conference All Conference Fall 2017-2018

by Leave a Comment

 

The Western Conference has named it’s All Conference Selections for Softball, Volleyball and Football for the 2017-18 season.

Softball:

Alliance…Grace Tolstedt,  Aubrey Garrett,  Janaye Shoemaker,  Amanda Russell.  Honorable Mention:  Elise Stoike, Erica Bucy.

Chadron:  Kylee Garrett, Dana Dunbar, Peyton Underwood.  Honorable Mention: Maddison Hamar, Micah Stouffer.

Gering:  Tori Hoagland, Kiana Island, Kaetlyn Todd.  Honorable Mention: Delany Dean, Jessica Svoboda.

Scottsbluff: Kieyerah Twombly, Erin Willats.   Honorable Mention: Hailey Franklin, Savanah Salazar.

Volleyball: 

Alliance:  Emerson Cyza, MaKayla Davidson.  Honorable Mention: Ryley Rolls, Jordan Hopp.

Chadron:  Carstyn Hageman.  Honorable Mention:  Allie Ferguson, Shea Bailey

Gering:  Arianna Mitchell, Makenzie Dunkel, Zoee Smith.  Honorable Mention: Olivia Schaub, Brittney Spreier

Mitchell:  Jori Peters, Keyana Wilfred.  Honorable Mention: Anabelle Gillen, Victoria Schwartz

Scottsbluff:  Taylor Noe.  Honorable Mention:  Gracee Michael,  Shawna Hill

Sidney:  Mattie Johnson, Payton Jung,  Natalie Radcliffe.   Honorable Mention:  Katelyn Sylvester, Julia Evertson.

Football:

Alliance:  Owen Shelmadine, Mason Hiemstra.  Honorable Mention: Braydon Wilson, Bailey Hood, Kysen Harris, Garret Schmid.

Chadron: Coy Bila, Logan Tiensvold, Brayden Richardson, Clark Riesen, Jeff Cerny, Drew Jersild.  Honorable Mention:  Sam Rischling, Zayne Jones, Dan Dunbar, Jake Lemmon.

Gering:  Cody Ybarra, Garrett W. Conn.  Honorable Mention: Garrett M. Conn. Tim Bernhardt, Jacob Rocheleau, Julian Corona.

Mitchell:  Drake Gilliland, Blake Thyne, Riley Reisig, Ian Carrier.  Honorable Mention: Hunter Lemley, Justin Spencer, Lane Chasek, Dylan Lower.

Scottsbluff:  Garrett Nelson, Chris Busby,  Keegan Reifschneider,  Elijah Salinas,  Noah Bruner, Jasiya DeOllos. Honorable Mention: Sabastian Harsh, Devin Buderas, Luke Ferguson, Pablo Cervantes.

Sidney:  Derek Robb, Jonathon Smith, Zach Pettit, Coby Haas.  Honorable Mention: Arik Doty, Ryan Onstott, Kade Price, Grant Hausmann.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *