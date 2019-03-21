Western Conference-All Conference Basketball 2018-19

The Western Conference has named it’s All Conference Girls and Boys Basketball selections for the 2018-19 season. Named as All Western Conference Girls:

Alliance:

Ryley Rolls

Honorable Mention:

Blythe Boness

Emerson Cyza

Chadron:

Shea Bailey

Olivia Reed

Honorable Mention:

Payton Underwood

True Thorne

Gering:

Paige Lopez

Honorable Mention:

Jenna Balthazor

Kelly Snelling

Mitchell:

Keyana Wilfred

Kenzey Kanno

Anabelle Gillen

Honorable Mention:

Bethany Sterkel

Ricci Ayala

Scottsbluff:

Kieyerah Twombly

Yara Garcia

Honorable Mention:

Mariyah Avila

Brady Laucomer

Sidney:

Janay Brauer

Meaghan Ross

Mattie Johnson

Honorable Mention:

Katelyn Sylvester

Nicole Birner

BOYS

Alliance:

Mason Hiemstra

Joel Baker

Bradyn Palmer

Honorable Mention:

Reece Jensen

Corbin Stark

Chadron:

Patrick Rust

Honorable Mention:

Colton Olson

Trevor Berry

Gering:

Xavier Horst

Riley Shilz

Honorable Mention:

Bryce Sherrell

Brett Pszanka

Mitchell:

Austin Thyne

Keaton Reichert

Honorable Mention:

John Pieper

Francisco Barrios

Scottsbluff:

Connor McCracken

Jasiya DeOllos

Dawson Mohr

Honorable Mention:

Sam Clarkson

Sebastian Harsh

Sidney:

Arik Doty

Honorable Mention:

Alex Jallen

Skylar Heineman