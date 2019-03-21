Western Conference-All Conference Basketball 2018-19

The Western Conference has named it’s All Conference Girls and Boys Basketball selections for the 2018-19 season. Named as All Western Conference Girls:
Alliance:
Ryley Rolls
Honorable Mention:
Blythe Boness
Emerson Cyza
Chadron:
Shea Bailey
Olivia Reed
Honorable Mention:
Payton Underwood
True Thorne
Gering:
Paige Lopez
Honorable Mention:
Jenna Balthazor
Kelly Snelling
Mitchell:
Keyana Wilfred
Kenzey Kanno
Anabelle Gillen
Honorable Mention:
Bethany Sterkel
Ricci Ayala
Scottsbluff:
Kieyerah Twombly
Yara Garcia
Honorable Mention:
Mariyah Avila
Brady Laucomer
Sidney:
Janay Brauer
Meaghan Ross
Mattie Johnson
Honorable Mention:
Katelyn Sylvester
Nicole Birner
BOYS
Alliance:
Mason Hiemstra
Joel Baker
Bradyn Palmer
Honorable Mention:
Reece Jensen
Corbin Stark
Chadron:
Patrick Rust
Honorable Mention:
Colton Olson
Trevor Berry
Gering:
Xavier Horst
Riley Shilz
Honorable Mention:
Bryce Sherrell
Brett Pszanka
Mitchell:
Austin Thyne
Keaton Reichert
Honorable Mention:
John Pieper
Francisco Barrios
Scottsbluff:
Connor McCracken
Jasiya DeOllos
Dawson Mohr
Honorable Mention:
Sam Clarkson
Sebastian Harsh
Sidney:
Arik Doty
Honorable Mention:
Alex Jallen
Skylar Heineman
