Western Community Health Resources In Chadron Receives NE Service Award

The Society of Health and Physical Educators of Nebraska would like to announce the recipient of the 2018 Nebraska Service Award, Western Community Health Resources in Chadron, NE.





As stated by Western Community Health Resources Director, Sandy Roes, “Our motto, Health and Wellness…together we do more consistently supports the vision for our communities we serve in that the members of our community are respected, informed, and empowered.”

Western Community Health Resources provides a variety of services and opportunities for the students and training for staff in the Chadron area. Many of these include the health and wellbeing of the community members, such as transportation safety, educational courses, prevention of chronic diseases, WIC, etc… Staff members serve on committees within Chadron Public Schools, as well as volunteer their time on councils, with community activities, mentoring, and on school boards.

Sandy Roes received the award on behalf of Western Community Health Resources on November 5th during the annual SHAPE Nebraska Fall Conference in Lincoln.