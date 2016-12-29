WESTCO Presents 4th Annual Producers Conference

GERING – Western Cooperative (WESTCO) is pleased to announce Brent Gloy and Mark Mayfield will be the keynote speakers at the 4th Annual WESTCO Producers Conference on January 11.

The conference will take place at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M Street, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. In addition to the opportunity to listen to two renowned speakers, the event will include a free lunch, door prizes and a grand prize drawing for 10 units of Croplan seed.

“This event should be beneficial for all ag producers,” said WESTCO General Manager David Briggs. “It is an opportunity to hear two good speakers who are well versed in agriculture and have the ability to both inform and entertain. We hope the day’s schedule is convenient, allowing those attending to tend to business in the morning and be out in time to pick kids up from school.”

Dr. Brent Gloy returns to the Producers Conference for the second year. He is an agricultural economist specializing in agricultural finance and agribusiness management. Gloy, who currently operates his family farm near Grant, Neb., received his PHD in agricultural economics from Purdue University. He has held tenured faculty positions in agricultural economics at Purdue and Cornell University. His current writing and research can be found at Agricultural Economic Insights, www.ageconomists.com, a website he co-founded with David Widmar.

Mark Mayfield is an author, comedian and spokesperson who has come to be known as “The Corporate Comedian,” for his ability to be funny, clean and captivating. He delivers 100 presentations annually to conventions, trade associations and Fortune 500 companies. Mayfield has shared the stage with celebrities like Paul Newman, Peter Frampton, Colin Powell and Bob Newhart, and has even introduced the President of the United States on national television. Mayfield was raised on a farm in Kansas and received two degrees Magna Cum Laude from Kansas State University.

The WESTCO Producers Conference is free to attend and open to all producers. Please preregister by calling the WESTCO Main Office at (308) 762-3112.