WESTCO Offering Group Health Insurance To Farmer Members

Nebraska farmer members of participating cooperatives now have the opportunity to enroll in the first multi-state group health plan under new Association Health Plan regulations. Western Cooperative Co. (WESTCO) is one such co-op offering the Nebraska Cooperative Farmer Member Plan (NCFMP), established by Land O’Lakes, Inc.

In 2017, a Minnesota statute afforded Land O’Lakes the opportunity to develop a group health plan for individual farmers within its network. In 2019, this plan will be expanding to 28,000 farmers in Nebraska who are members of cooperatives, such as WESTCO, that opt-in to offering the coverage.

The NCFMP makes health benefits easier and more affordable for members. For 2019, WESTCO members will have access to a range of competitively-priced plans through the Minneapolis-based health benefits administration company, Gravie. Those who enroll also receive Gravie Care, which is free, year-round guidance from a team of expert advisors available to answer benefits-related questions such as billing, network coverage, procedure costs and more. Gravie also offers ancillary benefits from leading insurance companies, including but not limited to dental insurance, life insurance and vision insurance.

WESTCO self-employed producer members and employers are eligible for the NCFMP. Eligible members must be located in Nebraska, conduct at least $10,000 in business with WESTCO, and actively work in production agriculture.

The Open Enrollment period began October 29, 2018 and continues through December 21, 2018 for coverage starting January 1, 2019. To learn more, visit www.gravie.com/necoop or call (844) 538-4690.