WESTCO Marks 75th Anniversary With $75K Donation To BBHF, CEO Briggs Interview

ALLIANCE – Western Cooperative Company (WESTCO) has come a long way in the past 75 years. However, the cooperative hasn’t traveled far from its roots.

In May of 1942, ten individuals each put up $10 to form the equity used to purchase the Terrible Terry’s gas station located at Third and Black Hills in Alliance. The purchase established Consumers Cooperative Association and laid the foundation for the cooperative which now includes seven divisions, 250 employees and locations in 16 communities throughout the Wyo-Braska region.

In 1982 the company changed its name to Alliance Cooperative Association. Eleven years later, the moniker Western Cooperative Company, or WESTCO was chosen to include the many communities the cooperative serves. No matter the name, WESTCO has always remained community minded, supporting area youth, service organizations and non-profits. Over the 75-year period, WESTCO has generated nearly $83-million for its members, including $66-million since 2002.

Despite the vast growth the company has seen since its founding, WESTCO still calls Third and Black Hills home. Today the site serves as the location of the Main C-Store and home offices.

It was appropriate that the site serve as host of WESTCO’s 75-year anniversary celebration on Friday, May 5. Alliance customers partook in a 75-cent lunch and prize drawings. Similar events were held throughout WESTCO’s trade area in previous weeks. The Alliance celebration included an example of WESTCO’s tradition of community support.

“WESTCO is pleased to present the Box Butte Health Foundation with a check for $75,000,” said WESTCO General Manager David Briggs. “This is a great way to mark our 75th anniversary and we are grateful for the foundation’s continued efforts to invest in the health of our community.”

Presenting the check along with Briggs was WESTCO Board Chairman Mark Buskirk. Receiving the donation on behalf of BBHF was Foundation President John McGhehey, Box Butte General Hospital CEO Lori Mazanec and BBHF Director Brooke Shelmadine.

Mazanec stated that the funds would benefit the entire community as they will be applied toward the completion of Box Butte General Hospital’s new Rehab and Wellness Center.

“We are very thankful for WESTCO’s donation to the Rehab and Wellness Center and their continued support of our mission centered around community wellness,” said Mazanec. “By helping make this project a reality, the new space will be beneficial for many generations to enjoy.”

Shelmadine added, “WESTCO has demonstrated a long legacy of generosity with a number of important causes and institutions in this community, the hospital being no exception. We are grateful for WESTCO’s willingness to partner with us in our commitment to community wellness with a new Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.”