Westco Holds Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

The 76th Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Western Cooperative (WESTCO) took place Monday, December 4 at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. Over 200 people attended the meeting.

Controller Shawn Nelson presented the financial reports for the cooperative and reported that for fiscal year 2017, the company had $135 million in Sales and generated a Net Savings of $4.4 million.

In the Annual Board Report, Chairman Mark Buskirk informed the members that 2017 was WESTCO’s eighth best year in history and the Board had approved the Equity Redemption for all members age 70 and older. In total, WESTCO is returning $1.8 million in cash back to members, following the Annual Meeting.

General Manager, David Briggs, reviewed the seven divisions that serve the members, highlighting many accomplishments for the year, with all of them contributing to the good year.

Craig Henkel of Bayard and Dan Oligmueller of Alliance, were both re-elected to the Board of Directors for another term.

The evening concluded with a performance by the Alliance High School One-Act team, under the direction of Mary Theresa Green. The drama students also helped serve the meal, which was catered by West Side Events Center.

Thanks to Aaron Wade