WESTCO awards scholarships to Cullan, Oligmueller, and Rolls

WESTCO is pleased to announce the 2018-2019 WESTCO Scholarship recipients.

A total of seven $1,000 scholarships were awarded to graduating high school seniors within the WESTCO trade territory. This year’s recipients include three students from Box Butte County including:

Luke Cullan of Hemingford High School. Luke is the son of Chris and Joei Cullan and will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Finance.





Megan Oligmueller of Alliance High School. Megan is the daughter of Kevin and Jenny Oligmueller and will attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney to study Early Childhood Education and Athletic Training.





Ryley Rolls of Alliance High School. Ryley is the daughter of Steve Rolls and Janelle Rolls and will attend Morningside College to study Biology.





The scholarship committee awarded these scholarships based on criteria, which included academic performance and a written essay. The WESTCO Scholarship Program is one of the many ways WESTCO supports our region’s youth and we wish these recipients a successful and bright future.