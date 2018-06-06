West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball & Football Games Set For Saturday

The 34th annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball and 40th annual West Nebraska All-Star Football games will be played Saturday, June 9. The volleyball match is set for a 2 pm MT start at Cougar Palace at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. The football game will be at 7 pm at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff. The members of each All-Star team were selected by the All-Star Coaches from nominations by their respective high school coach. Listed below are the East and West Rosters and Coaches.
EAST VOLLEYBALL
Alyssa Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield
Megan Christen, Anselmo-Merna
Arleigh Costello, Gothenburg
Jadyn Heckenlively, Alma
Felicia Knoerzer, Elwood
Mariah Lane, Ansley-Litchfield
Gabby Menghini, North Platte
Madison Reed, Arnold
Kirsten Staab, Broken Bow
Gracie Stienike, Gothenburg
Paige Stunkel, Cozad
Emery Swan, Brady
Hanna Wright, Cozad
Head Coach: Pat Hoblyn (Ansley-Litchfield)
Asst Coach: Neleigh Hall (Cozad)
WEST VOLLEYBALL
Emily Baxter, Bridgeport
Makayla Davidson, Alliance
Audrey Dickmander, South Platte
Shawna Hill, Scottsbluff
Audrey Juelfs, Potter-Dix
Haiden Kreber, Sutherland
Trinity Langley, Potter-Dix
Payje Misegadis, Creek Valley
Brittney Newkirk, Bridgeport
Jori Peters, Mitchell
Victoria Schwartz, Mitchell
Riley Sis, McCook
Brittney Spreier, Gering
Head Coach: Michelle Peters (Mitchell)
Asst Coach: Brad Hicks (Potter-Dix
EAST FOOTBALL
Payton Allen, Ainsworth
Jairo Alvarez, Lexington
Taten Benson, Cambridge
Tyler Borland, Cambridge
Hunter Brenn, Holdrege
Jayden Brosius, North Platte St. Pat’s
Oracio Corona, Lexington
Drake Davenport, Overton
Cameron Downey, Anslemo-Merna
Austin Geis, Elm Creek
Noah Gugelman, Gothenburg
Trent Hoeft, Holdrege
Alex Horky, Sargent
Patrick Hudson, Gothenburg
Ryan Klintworth, Medicine Valley
Hunter Kraus, Loup County
Landon Lenz, Medicine Valley
Kevin Linn, Broken Bow
Prestin Melroy, Holdrege
Jacob Pruitt, Arapahoe
Keaton Richardson, North Platte
Jack Rush, South Loup
Andrew Saiz, Lexington
Blake Schipporeit, Ainsworth
James Schroll, North Platte St. Pat’s
Blake Schwarz, South Loup
Griffin Smith, Rock County
Tell Spies, Mullen
Bronson Titus, Holdrege
Spencer Watson, Arapahoe
Ethan Woehrle, Lexington
Cash Yearous, Wauneta-Palisade
Head Coach: Craig Haake (Gothenburg)
Asst Coaches: Justin Dowdy (Gothenburg)
Scott Porter (Cambridge)
Denis Reese (Loomis)
Andy Schwarz (South Loup)
WEST FOOTBALL
Coy Bila, Chadron
Albin Borjesson, Gering
Noah Bruner, Scottsbluff
Korby Campbell, Gordon-Rushville
Roper Chandler, Paxton
Ryan Christensen, Ogallala
Easton Clark, Hershey
Miles Davis, Hemingford
Blaine Flack, Crawford
Drake Gilliland, Mitchell
Coby Haas, Sidney
Hunter Hays, McCook
Frank Hernandez, McCook
Eli Hinojosa, Chase County
Will Howell, Morrill
Charles Johnson, Perkins County
Kyle Kildow, Bridgeport
Noah Lake, Garden County
Nolan Marten, Thedford-Sandhills
Blake McCormick, Garden County
Mitch McKibbin, Bayard
Kooper Reece, Valentine
Riley Reisig, Mitchell
Braydon Richardson, Chadron
Jimmy Ryan, Ogallala
Elijah Salinas Scottsbluff
Owen Shelmadine, Alliance
Jonathan Smith, Sidney
DJ Stephen, Valentine
Logan Tiensvold, Chadron
Marce Vasquez, Bridgeport
Cody Ybarra, Gering
Head Coach: Jordan Haas (Hemingford)
Asst Coaches: Scott Jorgensen (Paxton)
Chris Koozer (Sidney)
Lance Steffen (Perkins County)
Taryn Wood (Hemingford)
