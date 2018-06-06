West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball & Football Games Set For Saturday

The 34th annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball and 40th annual West Nebraska All-Star Football games will be played Saturday, June 9. The volleyball match is set for a 2 pm MT start at Cougar Palace at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. The football game will be at 7 pm at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff. The members of each All-Star team were selected by the All-Star Coaches from nominations by their respective high school coach. Listed below are the East and West Rosters and Coaches.

EAST VOLLEYBALL

Alyssa Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield

Megan Christen, Anselmo-Merna

Arleigh Costello, Gothenburg

Jadyn Heckenlively, Alma

Felicia Knoerzer, Elwood

Mariah Lane, Ansley-Litchfield

Gabby Menghini, North Platte

Madison Reed, Arnold

Kirsten Staab, Broken Bow

Gracie Stienike, Gothenburg

Paige Stunkel, Cozad

Emery Swan, Brady

Hanna Wright, Cozad

Head Coach: Pat Hoblyn (Ansley-Litchfield)

Asst Coach: Neleigh Hall (Cozad)

WEST VOLLEYBALL

Emily Baxter, Bridgeport

Makayla Davidson, Alliance

Audrey Dickmander, South Platte

Shawna Hill, Scottsbluff

Audrey Juelfs, Potter-Dix

Haiden Kreber, Sutherland

Trinity Langley, Potter-Dix

Payje Misegadis, Creek Valley

Brittney Newkirk, Bridgeport

Jori Peters, Mitchell

Victoria Schwartz, Mitchell

Riley Sis, McCook

Brittney Spreier, Gering

Head Coach: Michelle Peters (Mitchell)

Asst Coach: Brad Hicks (Potter-Dix

EAST FOOTBALL

Payton Allen, Ainsworth

Jairo Alvarez, Lexington

Taten Benson, Cambridge

Tyler Borland, Cambridge

Hunter Brenn, Holdrege

Jayden Brosius, North Platte St. Pat’s

Oracio Corona, Lexington

Drake Davenport, Overton

Cameron Downey, Anslemo-Merna

Austin Geis, Elm Creek

Noah Gugelman, Gothenburg

Trent Hoeft, Holdrege

Alex Horky, Sargent

Patrick Hudson, Gothenburg

Ryan Klintworth, Medicine Valley

Hunter Kraus, Loup County

Landon Lenz, Medicine Valley

Kevin Linn, Broken Bow

Prestin Melroy, Holdrege

Jacob Pruitt, Arapahoe

Keaton Richardson, North Platte

Jack Rush, South Loup

Andrew Saiz, Lexington

Blake Schipporeit, Ainsworth

James Schroll, North Platte St. Pat’s

Blake Schwarz, South Loup

Griffin Smith, Rock County

Tell Spies, Mullen

Bronson Titus, Holdrege

Spencer Watson, Arapahoe

Ethan Woehrle, Lexington

Cash Yearous, Wauneta-Palisade

Head Coach: Craig Haake (Gothenburg)

Asst Coaches: Justin Dowdy (Gothenburg)

Scott Porter (Cambridge)

Denis Reese (Loomis)

Andy Schwarz (South Loup)

WEST FOOTBALL

Coy Bila, Chadron

Albin Borjesson, Gering

Noah Bruner, Scottsbluff

Korby Campbell, Gordon-Rushville

Roper Chandler, Paxton

Ryan Christensen, Ogallala

Easton Clark, Hershey

Miles Davis, Hemingford

Blaine Flack, Crawford

Drake Gilliland, Mitchell

Coby Haas, Sidney

Hunter Hays, McCook

Frank Hernandez, McCook

Eli Hinojosa, Chase County

Will Howell, Morrill

Charles Johnson, Perkins County

Kyle Kildow, Bridgeport

Noah Lake, Garden County

Nolan Marten, Thedford-Sandhills

Blake McCormick, Garden County

Mitch McKibbin, Bayard

Kooper Reece, Valentine

Riley Reisig, Mitchell

Braydon Richardson, Chadron

Jimmy Ryan, Ogallala

Elijah Salinas Scottsbluff

Owen Shelmadine, Alliance

Jonathan Smith, Sidney

DJ Stephen, Valentine

Logan Tiensvold, Chadron

Marce Vasquez, Bridgeport

Cody Ybarra, Gering

Head Coach: Jordan Haas (Hemingford)

Asst Coaches: Scott Jorgensen (Paxton)

Chris Koozer (Sidney)

Lance Steffen (Perkins County)

Taryn Wood (Hemingford)