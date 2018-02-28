Wendy Mahr Chadron Teacher Of The Month



Our Eagle Radio team would like to congratulate Chadron’s Wendy Mahr as the Dawes County Teacher of the Month. According to Alliance/Chadron radio General Manager Olivia Hasenhauer, “Wendy is one of he most amazing teachers I have ever met. Thanks to her, the music program at Chadron High School is phenomenal. She is kind, compassionate, and has a wonderful sense of humor. She takes the time to care about ever single student that she interacts with. She makes efforts above and beyond what is necessary to make sure that the children she teaches get all of the opportunities that are available. Our high school would be so much less without her bright smiling face, dedication to students, and love for music.”