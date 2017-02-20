Weekend House Fire in Chadron

According to Chadron Police Lt. Richard L. Hickstein, “On Saturday, February 18, 2017 at approximately 10:07P.M. the Chadron Dispatch Center was called and the reporting party advised she believed there was a fire in her basement. The Chadron Dispatch Center paged out the Chadron Fire Department to respond to the report along with the Chadron Police Officers that were on shift. Officers and Fire personnel arrived at the scene of the fire located at 521 Chadron Avenue. Police Officers on scene confirmed there was a fire and advised there was smoke coming from the back of the house. They also met with the reporting party and ensured everyone was out of the house. The fire department worked on the fire and had it contained shortly after arrival. The cause of the fire is not known by the police department at this time.”