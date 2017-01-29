Weekend Basketball-Alliance Splits with Gering-Games Postponed-Rescheduled

Alliance split games with Gering on Friday…Gering won the Girls contest 54-51, while Alliance took the Boys matchup 74-50. The Girls game was close throughout with Alliance holding a 14-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter. Gering outscored Alliance 20-13 in the 2nd quarter with Gering’s Emma Sterkel sinking a half court buzzer beater to give the visitors a 2 point lead at the break, 29-27. Alliance cut the lead to 1 at the end of the 3rd 40-39 and kept the game close in the 4th quarter with clutch 3 pointers from Kaylee McDonald and MaKayla Davidson only to see Gering pull away late for the 54-51 win. Gering was lead by Emma Sterkel with a game high 26 points. Junior MaKayla Davidson, lead Alliance with a career high 16 points. Alliance drops to 7-8 with the loss, while Gering improves to 10-7. Alliance will host Hemingford (14-2) in a Girls only matchup on Monday, Jan. 30. This is a reschedule from the game that was weathered out on Jan. 24. JV at 5:30 po m and varsity to follow at 7 pm. Alliance will travel to Chadron on Jan. 31 and play at Scottsbluff on Feb. 3.

Alliance scoring: Janaye Shoemaker, 3. Kaylee McDonald, 5. Sydney Nordeen, 2. MaKayla Davidson, 16. Marque Crowe, 2. Ryley Rolls, 2. Blythe Boness, 11. Emerson Cyza, 10.

The Alliance boys used a quick strike offense and strong defense in a 74-50 win over Gering. After a close opening quarter with Alliance holding a 20-16 lead, The Homestanding Bulldogs exploded to outscore Gering 38-18 in the second and third quarters to build a 58-34 lead heading into the 4th quarter and cruised to the 74-50 win. Senior Kyle King lead Alliance with a season high 21 points including 5-3 point buckets. Alliance improves to 12-3 on the season. Alliance will play at Chadron on Jan. 31, at Scottsbluff on Feb. 3 and will host Spearfish, SD on Feb. 4. Alliance’s game at Hot Springs, SD on Jan. 28 was postponed and may be rescheduled at a later date.

Alliance scoring: Brendan Brehmer, 5. Kyle King, 21. Brody Brennan, 9. Owen Shelmadine, 3. Austin Luger, 16. Mason Hiemstra, 6. Kix Misko, 3. Trevor Ridenour, 6. Jack Matulka, 5.