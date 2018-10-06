Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Week 7 – Western Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard

by Leave a Comment

Week 7 – Western Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard

  • Alliance 42, Gering 14
  • Bridgeport 35, Southern Valley 6
  • Chase County 12, Chadron 8
  • Garden County 34, Wauneta-Palisade 20
  • Gordon-Rushville 6, Hershey 0
  • Hay Springs 45, Crawford 6
  • Hemingford 54, Bayard 12
  • Hyannis 53, Cody-Kilgore 12
  • Kimball 76, Morrill 14
  • Maxwell 56, Leyton/Banner County 6
  • McCook 63, Holdrege 0
  • McPherson County/Stapleton 28, Sioux County 25
  • Minatare 96, Arthur County 56
  • North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Mitchell 21
  • Perkins County at Sutherland – No Score Reported
  • Scottsbluff 34, Lexington 7
  • Sidney 41, Ogallala 18
  • South Platte 84, Potter-Dix 0
  • St. Thomas More, SD 21, Hot Springs, SD 14

 

(Source: NSAA)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *