Week 7 – Western Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard
- Alliance 42, Gering 14
- Bridgeport 35, Southern Valley 6
- Chase County 12, Chadron 8
- Garden County 34, Wauneta-Palisade 20
- Gordon-Rushville 6, Hershey 0
- Hay Springs 45, Crawford 6
- Hemingford 54, Bayard 12
- Hyannis 53, Cody-Kilgore 12
- Kimball 76, Morrill 14
- Maxwell 56, Leyton/Banner County 6
- McCook 63, Holdrege 0
- McPherson County/Stapleton 28, Sioux County 25
- Minatare 96, Arthur County 56
- North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Mitchell 21
- Perkins County at Sutherland – No Score Reported
- Scottsbluff 34, Lexington 7
- Sidney 41, Ogallala 18
- South Platte 84, Potter-Dix 0
- St. Thomas More, SD 21, Hot Springs, SD 14
(Source: NSAA)
