WEDNESDAY OCT. 4, 2017

FS…PS-1 TO TRADE FOR XBOX 360…308-279-2108

HAVE LOTS OF FIREWOOD..COME AND CUT WHAT YOU WANT…MOST ARE IN LARGE PIECES….PINE…ELM…HACKBERRY….COME AND GET IT…PLEASE CALL FIRST…487-3426…760-6821

FS…HOMEMADE SALSA…12 JARS…$5-$7 EACH….762-3816

LF…PUMPKINS…..308-629-7514

HAVE LOTS OF PUMPKINS AT 720 MISSISSIPPI…UNTIL 4 PM TODAY

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER…ENTERTAINMENT POSTPONED TODAY

720 MISSISSIPPI…. PUMPKINS….SQUASH…MELONS

LF…COMPUTER TABLET……ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…760-8470

LF…WASHER……ORGANIZATIONS TO HELP WITH GAS BILL…760-4010…629-1226–THURSDAY

LOST….NECKLACE…FROM MIDDLE SCHOOL….HEART SHAPE PENDANT WITH GRANDMA ENGRAVING…$70 REWARD OFFERED….PLEASE RETURN…NO QUESTIONS ASKED….CALL OR TEXT…760-5424

LF…EXTRA LARGE CUCUMBERS….NEED A DOZEN….760-8715

COVER JONES MOTOR CO CLOSED 9-1 ON FRIDAY

FS…2005 PT CRUSIER CONVERTIBLE…AUTO…BLACK…LOADED…READY TO DRIVE…$2900……..GA…10 YR OLD FIXED MALE CAT…STAYS INDOORS…LONG HAIR…NEEDS A GOOD HOME….760-1396

GA…ZUCHINNI…524 MISSISSIPPI….762-5357

GA…65″ SMART TV…SCREEN BROKEN…COME AND GET IT….CALL 760-6265

GA…WIRE FRAME SHELVES…CALL FOR INFO…IN ALLEY AT 1011 WEST 3RD…COME AND TAKE THEM

GA….BOX OF CANNING JARS…ALL SIZES……GA…SLIDE IN STYLE CAMPER….COME AND GET THEM…….FS…ADULT WALKER…$75…IN GOOD CONDITION….763-7401

SENIOR CENTER BOOK CLUB….FRIDAY 9:30 -10:30 AM…COFFEE AND COOKIES SERVED