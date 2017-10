WEDNESDAY OCT. 11, 2017

HB…BARBIE AT NTO

FS…1979 CORVETTE….CALL FOR INFO…308-225-2101-ANGORA

FS…ANTIQUE WOODEN MAGAZINE RACK…DARK WOOD…NICE SHAPE…$25…..FS..15 LARGE HEDGE BALLS…$1 EACH……SM BAG OF JALAPENO’S AND SEVERAL BAGS OF SMALLER CARROTS…$3…..762-6640

GARAGE SALE….FRIDAY..1-6…SAT..8-10…1225 GRAND…HAVE LOTS OF FABRIC….SERVING DISHES….VINTAGE DOLLS…TEEN AND ADULT CLOTHES

PUMPKINS…SQUASH…MELONS….720 MISSISSIPPI…UNTIL 4 PM TODAY….7 FOR $10

LF…GOOD WORKING DRYER….TO GIVE AWAY AND COULD DELIVER….FS…DOG WATER AND FOOD SELF-FEEDER…MAKE OFFERS…LF GOOD AROUND TOWN VEHICLE TO GIVE AWAY OR ALLOW TO MAKE PAYMENTS….308-629-1226

GARAGE SALE….NOON-4 PM TODAY….2ND AND BLACKHILLS IN STORAGE UNIT #32

FS…LAZY BOY RECLINER….PYLE 3000 DUAL VHS WIRELESS MICS, AMP AND SPEAKERS…..CALL FOR INFO…..763-8794

FS…GOOD RUNNING RIDING MOWER…$300…..HITCH AND RECEIVER…$95….LF…2-225 R 14″ SNOW TIRES….760-0076

GA….SWING SET….JUST COME AND GET IT…..WOULD LIKE TO TRADE A BUNK BED SET FOR A GOOD TWIN BED…..763-9025…629-1332….472 CODY AVE

FS…HOMELITE 2 CHAIN SAW…18″ BAR WITH NEW CHAIN…CASE AND COVER….$80…….SALSA..$5 PER JAR…..762-3816

FS…NEW 14″ TIRE CHAINS……LOTS OF MISC LAWN MOWERS….MISC 13″-14″ TIRES…SOME ON RIMS…..HAVE SOME 15″ POLYESTER TIRES…..763-1550-HAY SPRINGS

FS…SMALL, OLDER DR PEPPER POP MACHINE…WORKS…$300….MISC TIRES…$40 FOR SET…..CROME 16″ RIMS WILL FIT DAKOTA OR DURANGO……OLDER ELECTRIC FAN…$80….MISC FRAMED ITEMS…COLLECTIBLES…..760-9311 STOP BY 2720 EMERSON AFTER 1 PM

FS…MOWER/MOTORCYCLE LIFT….MTD RIDING MOWER…..AIR COMPRESSOR…..MENS DIAMOND RING…..JIG FOR A TABLE SAW TO MAKE TANNING JOINTS….12.5″ WOOD PLANER…..762-4411…760-4552

LF…VICE TO CHANGE STRINGS IN A CROSSBOW….762-4834

FS…16′ STOCK TRAILER…WITH CENTER GATE…GOOD FLOOR WITH RUBBER MATS…TANDEM AXLE…WILL HAUL 4 HORSES WITH FRONT SLANT….$600…760-5304….762-7367

FS…RED BRICKS…$5 EACH……MISC 5 GAL BUCKETS WITH LIDS…$2 EACH……LF…BLUE HEELER DOG…..308-279-2108

FS…GOOD WORKING WASHER….$100……760-5543