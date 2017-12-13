Wednesday Morning Collision In Alliance

According to Alliance Police Lt. Jacob Henion, “On December 13th at approximately 7:31am the Alliance Police Department investigated a motor vehicle crash which occurred near the 900 block of West 3rd Street. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was transported to the Box Butte General Hospital by ambulance. The construction and road closure at West 3rd Street and the BNSF Railroad overpass was likely a contributing factor in this injury crash. The Alliance Police Department urges people to use caution when driving in this area, and take alternate routes of Kansas Street or 10th Street. “