WEDNESDAY MAY 29, 2019

H & H SANITATION..NOT ABLE TO RUN RURAL ROUTES…WILL GET THERE ASAP….ROADS ARE STILL TOO MUDDY

LF…GOOD USED TUPPERWARE GLASSES…ANY SIZE OR COLOR…NEED TO BE USEABLE…760-9699

LF…VINTAGE AMP FOR A HOME STEREO….WITH INPUTS AND OUTPUTS…AT LEAST 100 WPC…..760-0266

FS…30″ WHITE…PROPANE KITCHEN STOVE…CAN CONVERT TO NAT GAS….WITH 4 LARGE BURNERS….EXCELLENT CONDITON…$100….762-4618 IN BEREA

FS…5TH WHEEL HITCH FOR BED OF PICKUP…$100…….HITCH AND RECEIVER THAT MOUNTS TO CAR OR LIGHT PICKUP….REDUCED TO $60…..FRONT GRILL FOR 1987 FORD RANGER PICKUP…$25….760-0076

TORCH RUN MILES ARE NOW FILLED…THANKS TO ALL…..GIVE AWAY….OLDER GE COUNTERTOP MICROWAVE OVEN…24″ X 17″ X 16″ …..WORKS GOOD WITH MANUAL….762-1954

FS…ANTIQUE WOOD 3 DRAWER DRESSER ON WHEELS…$250….BOOK SHELF…$40….TALLER BOOK CASE…$75…….6-STEEL FENCE POSTS…$20 FOR ALL…..BAG OF ROCKS…MAKE OFFERS……762-5930

FS…2 LINCOLN WELDERS…..308-641-8856