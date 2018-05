WEDNESDAY MAY 16, 2018

GARAGE SALE…1207 CHEYENNE….THURS. 10 AM-?…FRIDAY 9 AM TO ? SOMTHING FOR EVERYONE…NO EARLY SALES PLEASE

FS…1-ADULT SIZE BIKE…18 SPEED…760-5155

FS…MISC PLANTS….VARIOUS TOMATO PLANTS…50 CENTS EACH….4 FLAT DUTCH CABBAGE PLANTS….WILL BE LARGE HEADS…..4-PURPLE CABBAGE….4 BROCOLI….50 CENTS EACH…..SUPER HOT PEPPERS….$1 EACH…READY TO PLANT……762-6640

FS…5 PIECE SET.. NON STICK COOKWARE…REDUCED TO $50….3-SKILLETS…$5 EACH……4 PIECE DROP LEAF TABLE AND CHAIRS…$20 FOR ALL….LIKE NEW HAMILTION TOASTER…$10…….SEVERAL WESTERN ARTWORK PICTURES…$10 EACH……2-200+ YEAR OLD ROCKERS…$15-$20……WRANGLER, SIZE 44 JACKET WITH GOODYEAR LOGO…$5…..GOOD CONDITION KIRBY VAC….763-1388

FS…AIR COMPRESSOR…REDUCED TO $75….MENS DIAMOND RING…REDUCED TO $275….JIG FOR A TABLE SAW…$50….1989 CHEV SUBURBAN/PICKUP SHOP MANUALS…$40….1982 JEEP MANUAL….1981 KAWASAKI KZ1100/1000 SHOP MANUAL…MAKE OFFERS……36 X 82 ANTIQUE DOOR WITH OVAL GLASS….REDUCED TO $275…762-4411…760-4552

LF…SOMEONE TO ROTOTILL A 10′ X 10′ PATCH…LF..GUPPIES….762-1412

LF…RIDING MOWER….ANY CONDITION….WOULD TRADE LABOR FOR IT……ALSO LOOKING FOR ANY ODD JOBS…….LF…GOOD WORKING LAWN MOWER…..760-8470

FS…MAROON LEER TOPPER OFF A 04 TOYOTA TUNDRA….NEEDS A BOTTOM LATCH FOR WINDOW…760-7713–KEVIN

GA…OVERHEAD CAMPER…CALL FOR INFO…763-8968

HB…MATT–THURSDAY

FS…1971 FORD GALAXY….RUNS GOOD, STILL DRIVING NOW….$1000 OR BEST OFFER….762-2072

FS…SINGER SEWING MACHINE…LIKE NEW, MODEL 3116….$100 FIRM…..GA…2 BOXES OF RIGITTONI FOR CRAFTS AND 2 BOXES OF PRETZELS….COME AND GET THEM AT…611 POTASH IN FRONT STEP……762-5085

LF…LARGE HOOVER POWER DRIVE VACCUM FOR PARTS…WOULD TRADE SOME OF THEIR PARTS IF NECESSARY…CHADRON…HAVE LOTS OF MISC ITEMS FOR SALE…..CALL FOR INFO…. AT 308-432-3883

LF…2-TIRES….185-70-R14…..760-5304

FS…WROUGHT IRON LIGHT WITH ANTLERS AND GLOBE LIGHTS..ALL COMPLETE…$35 OR BEST OFFER… 308-458-7519