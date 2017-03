WEDNESDAY MARCH 8, 2017



INDOOR GARAGE SALE…119 W.3RD…NEXT TO MASONIC TEMPLE…HAVE SOME NICE LEATHER COATS…SHIRT JACKETS…MISC HOUSEHOLD ITEMS…ANTIQUE BED FRAMES….1:30 – 5:30 PM EACH DAY

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE ON W 3RD HAS FOUND A SET OF KEYS..CLAIM THEM AT STORE

FS…3 NEW MILWAUKEE TOOLS IN BAGS WITH MANUALS…HAVE A M18 HACKSAW…..1/4″ M18 HEX COMPACT/IMPACT DRIVER……1/2″ DRILL/DRIVER COMPACT….NO BATTERIES…$75 EACH…$200 FOR ALL…..762-6640

FS…SET OF 4 KIDS SORTING MUFFIN TRAYS…NEW NEVER USED…GOOD KIDS LEARNING TOYS…..762-3709

HB…DAMON–12TH….FROM BIG AL

HB…MANDA–FROM THE GORSUCH’S AND CLARKS

FS…BREAKFAST NOOK STYLE TABLE WITH 2 STOOLS, WHITE WITH LIGHT BROWN TOP…$50…..FS…LOTS OF MISC COOKBOOKS…$5 FOR ALL….760-2929

PLEASE SAY PRAYERS FOR PETE AND CAROL DITSCH

GA…NTO HAS LOTS OF WOOD PALLETTS..COME AND TAKE.. THEM JUST WEST OF GARAGE BEHIND NTO