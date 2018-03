WEDNESDAY MARCH 7, 2018

LF…FEMALE…BROWN AND WHITE….CHIHUAHUA…FOR A FAMILY PET….763-1954

FS…GOOD USED HOSPITAL BED…WITH POWER AIR MATTRESS…ELECTRIC CONTROLED…ADJUSTIBLE…ASKING $2500….760-6147

HB…ELAINE….FROM YOUR SISTER

GA…6- FULL GROWN DUCKS….WITH CONTAINMENT….308-629-1535

LF…GOOD WORKING DORM SIZE RIFRIG….FOR LOW $…TO DONATE TO AMINAL SHELTER PLEASE CALL…..760-4455

LF…SMALL, FEMALE DOG….FOR A FAMILY PET AND LAP DOG…..308-430-5776

LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….GUTTER CLEANING….HELP WITH MOVING…CLEAN UP…ETC…LF…MOUNTAIN BIKES…ANY CONDITION…FS…FISCHER BRAND…15″ STEREO SPEAKERS…$125….SEE AT 1012 PLATTE….760-8470

HB….ELAINE