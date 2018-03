WEDNESDAY MARCH 28, 2018

GA…WOOD PALLETTS…GOOD FIREWOOD….AT PETERSON DRUG AT 6TH AND BOX BUTTE…COME AND TAKE THEM

FS…1985 TOYOTA MOTORHOME….ALL FIXED UP…76K MILES….READY TO TRAVEL ……FS…5′ X 8′ UTILITY TRAILER….760-8372

HB…ANDREA

GA….OLDER TV…FULL SIZE…36″ FLAT SCREEN WITH REMOTE….HEAVY, BUT WORKS GOOD…COME AND GET IT….760-4795

FS….38″ MTD RIDING MOWER…..5 HP AIR COMPRESSOR……JIG FOR TABLE SAW….NICE MENS DIAMOND RING……SHOP MANUALS FOR AN 1989 CHEV PICKUP/SURBURBAN–4- MANUALS WITH ELECTRIC SCHEMES $50 FOR ALL…..762-4411….760-4552

FS…PANASONIC HD CAMERA WITH ATTACHMENTS & DOCKS…$40….50 GAL FISH TANK…$40……XBOX ONE CONSOLE ONLY…$200….760-1582

LF…ANY OLD POCKET KNIVES….HUNTING KNIVES…..SCRAP GOLD JEWLERY OR OTHER JEWELRY…..308-629-1111

FS…HP 21″ DESK TOP COMPUTER…ALL IN ONE TOUCH SCREEN WITH HP DESK JET PRINTER/COPIER/FAX…$500 FOR ALL…….SINGLE BED WITH SPRINGS…MATT AND FRAME…ALL COMPLETE…$40…..3 DRAWER DRESSER…REFINISHED AND VERY NICE..$50…..KITCHEN STAND WITH DRAWER AND SHELVING….$30…..308-760-7388