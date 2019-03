WEDNESDAY MARCH 27, 2019

HAVE SAFEWAY MONOPOLY PIECES TO GIVE AWAY…308-458-7519

LF…ANY PS-3 GAMES….BRING TO 612 GRAND…308-629-1270

METHODIST CHURCH IS PUTTING TOGETHER FLOOD KITS….WILL STILL TAKE DONATIONS…..ESPECIALLY NEED.. 32-64 OZ LIQUID LAUNDRY DETERGENT…CHECK UMC FAMILY FACEBOOK…762-3434….DEB AT 760-8632

LF…CHIHUAHUA PUPPY….MALE OR FEMALE….760-5155

FS…1988 CHEV PICKUP, C- 250, 3/4 TON..2WD….308-631-1551

FS…10-NEW FISHING POLES WITH RODS AND REELS…MOSTLY OPEN FACE REELS……6-NEW TACKLE BOXES…..6-USED RODS AND REELS…ALL READY TO USE….$10-$15……763-9315…762-6640

HB…MAGGIE IN PAPILLION

FS…1994 CHEV…4WD…DIESEL 1 TON…PICKUP….WITH FLAT BED…..760-4892…763-8704