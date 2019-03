WEDNESDAY MARCH 13, 2019

GORDIE WILL SPEAK APRIL 5…5:30 PM… AT KNIGHT MUSEUM ON PONY EXPRESS

7TH STREET DANCE STUDIO WILL CLOSED TODAY

HB..ERIC

LF…. “SPEEDWAY MOTORS” CATALOGS….FROM THE 70’S-80’S-90’S… 760-1396

HB…JIM….79TH TODAY FROM THE FAMILY

HB…JAMIE

PARKER….WILL CLOSE AT 11 AM TODAY…BACK AT 7 AM FRIDAY

1ST NATIONAL BANK WILL CLOSE AT NOON….OPEN AT 10 AM THURSDAY WEATHER PERMITTING

EAGLES CLOSED TODAY….OPEN, WEATHER PERMITTING, ON THURSDAY

IMMANUAL LUTHERAN… NO EVENTS TONIGHT

SPECTRUM….LIMITED INTERNET

THANKS FROM ERIC…POOR VISIABILITY IN CHADRON AND CHADRON STATE PARK….HB…BARB ON THURSDAY