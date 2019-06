WEDNESDAY JUNE 26, 2019

GAME AND PARKS….BOATER SAFETY CLASS….5 PM…THURSDAY AT GAME AND PARKS OFFICE….ANYONE BORN AFTER DEC. 1985..NEED TO BE AT LEAST 12..DOES NEED TO HAVE CLASS…763-2940 TO REGISTER

GA…PORTABLE BALDWIN ORGAN WITH BENCH….FOR HOME USE…GOOD CONDITION….COME AND PICK UP….760-8943

PILLARS COUNTRY CARNIVAL…SAT. JUNE 29…STARTS AT 11 AM AND RUNS ALL DAY…GAMES…RIDES….FOOD VENDERS…BARN DANCE 7-10…..SOUTH OF ALLIANCE AT WELLS RANCH….WATCH FOR THE SIGNS$5 PER PERSON…$20 PER CAR…BRING YOUR LAWN CHAIRS

HOUSING AUTHORITY….HAS SOME CUT SOD…$3 PER ROLL…HAVE APPROX 80 ROLLS….NEED TO LOAD YOURSELF….760-6366

FS…LAWN BOY MOWER…NOT RUNNING…$10…FOR PARTS OR TO FIX UP….760-6365

FS…POP UP CAMPER THAT WAS CONVERTED INTO A UTILITY TRAILER….NO TOP..BUT GOOD FOR HAULING…$100…OR WOULD TRADE FOR A GOOD WORKING MOWER AND A FEW $…763-8968

GA…2 KITTENS…NEED GOOD HOMES….GOOD WITH KIDS AND OTHER PETS….763-1523

HB….HANNAH….FROM MOM AND DAD

VIAERO HAMBURGER FRIDAY…11-1…763-1111…301 E AST 3RD…WILL DELIVERY

FS…HOME STEREO WITH SPEAKERS……RIDING MOWER….308-279-1521

FS…5.1 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM….SET OF DJ LIGHTS….MAKE OFFERS…READY TO USE….308-760-9680

FS…2X SIZE WET SUIT WITH FARMERSJOHN BIBS AND JACKET WITH MULTIPLE ZIPPERS….1/4″ THICKNESS…$75…LIKE NEW…..THANKS TO ALL WHO SUPPORTED HONOR FLIGHT VANS…….760-8471

HB…BY LOLA

FS…SET OF 4..225-65-17″ TIRES…LOTS OF MILES LEFT….50% TREAD….$100 FOR THE SET…..OLDER GENIE GARAGE DOOR OPENER…$40…WITH REMOTES…WAS WORKING WHEN TAKEN OUT…..760-9311

FS…2009 FORD F150…4WD…92K MILES….$7500…308-629-7008

GA…DECORATIVE FLAG STONES….IN BACKYARD IN ALLEY…760-0364

FS…16′ TANDEM AXLE, HOMEMADE TRAILER…760-8372

FS…2-WINDOWS…NEW, NEVER USED…32 X 47 DOUBLE HUNG….48 X 39 CRANK OUT STYLE……8 BOXES OF CEILING TILES…WITH OLD STYLE PATTERN….PLASTIC..24 X 24…25 PER BOX…….760-3651…CAN SHOW WHAT TILES LOOK LIKE

FS…RHINO FISHING POLE AND REEL…$50….763-1245 –JOHN