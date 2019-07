WEDNESDAY JULY 24, 2019

MAGNIFICANT BRUNCH….9-NOON…SAT…JULY 27…$12…AT LYCEUM…SPEAKER…LUNCH…ALL LADIES ARE WELCOME…PLEASE CALL 760-3070… FOR REGISTRATION

LF…SMALL DOG OR PUPPY FOR A FAMILY PET….PREFER POMERIANIAN…..FS…NEW, LARGE BOTTLE OF COLOR BALANCE SHAMPOO…MAKE OFFERS……OLDER KUREG SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKER……2 COFFEE POTS…..2 MICROWAVES…..PAINTING EASL…..MAKE OFFERS……308-360-3944

GA…GOOD USED SOFA….NEED TO COME AND TAKE IT OUT YOURSELF…NEEDS CLEANING…NEED GONE BY THIS EVENING…CAN TEXT PICTURES…..760-9311 AFTERNOON

LF…PART TIME WORK OF ANY KIND….763-1954

FOUND…MEN’S WEDDING RING AND SET OF KEYS….BOTH FOUND AT COURTHOUSE….762-6061

FAIRGROUNDS CLEANUP WILL BE SATURDAY….8 AM….NEED SOME TRIMMING AND SWEEPING…TO GET GET READY FOR FAIR…WILL PROVIDE LUNCH…ALL TO WELCOME TO COME AND HELP

FS…SKYLANDER TOWERS FOR XBOX 360….92 TOYS TO GO WITH IT….CALL FOR INFO….760-5038

LF…50 GAL AQUARIUM….DON’T NEED ACCESSORIES…OR TO HOLD WATER…308-763-1885 CALL OR TEXT…LEAVE MSG

FS…JOHN DEERE…32″ RIDING MOWER….GREAT TIRES….GOOD BATTERY….NEEDS TUNEUP…..$295…..762-2072

HB….DONALD…AT PEPSI….FROM YOU AUNT

LF…OLD FASHION LADIES BIKE…SINGLE SPEED…308-395-2592

YARD SALE….SATURDAY….8-3…503 E 2ND…LOT’S OF BACK TO SCHOOL ITEMS

FS…2007 KAWASAKI 900 CC MOTORCYCLE….LOADED…LOTS OF EXTRAS….7K MOSTLY HIGHWAY MILES….$4500….760-2054

MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE…..FRIDAY AND SATURDAY…8 AM TIL DONE, BOTH DAYS….1448 PLATTE AVE….HAVE LOT’S OF ITEMS LAMPS…PICTURES…BOOKS…COOKBOOKS…MISC ITEMS…ETC

FS…OLDER POP UP STYLE CAMPER…CONVERTED INTO A UTILITY TRAILER…$50….308-629-1332

LF…ORGANIC STRAWBERRYS OR BLUEBERRYS…762-3172

FS…SELF PROPELLED LAWN MOWER WITH BAG….NEEDS MINOR CARB WORK….$40….308-763-8742