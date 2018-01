WEDNESDAY JAN. 31, 2018

COUPLES DANCE CLUB BEING FORMED…WOULD LIKE TO HAVE 30 COUPLES…..WOULD HAVE 9 DANCES PER YEAR WITH LESSONS OFFERED PRIOR TO DANCES….DANCES WOULD BE HELD AT THE ALLIANCE EAGLES CLUB…DUES WOULD BE COLLECTED…..CONTACT JOHN MILLER AT 308-760-8145

LF….STRETCHY MATERIAL…STRIPED, RED,WHITE COLOR…FOR RAGGETY ANN AND ANDY DOLLS…..FS….FISHING POLE….LADIES HIGH HEEL SHOES….DOG SELF FEEDER….CORDLESS PHONE WITH ANSWER MACHINE….MAKE OFFERS….760-7772

HB….SHANNON–TUESDAY

HB…SUZIE…FROM ERIC IN CHADRON

FS…BLACK ANGUS BABY CALVES….308-430-0531

LF…CHIHUAHUA….PREFER FEMALE….763-1954

308-762-3499

FS…ESTATE WASHER AND DRYER…LARGE CAPACITY….$300 FOR THE SET…760-8201

FS….MTD RIDING MOWER….AIR COMPRESSOR….12.5″ DELTA WOOD PLANER….DELTA JIG FOR TABLE SAW….SMALL MICROWAVE OVEN…..MASSAGING PAD WITH HEAT…NICE MENS DIAMOND RING….762-4411…760-4552

GA…26″…13″ TV’S OLDER STYLE…WITH REMOTES…..WORK GOOD…..FS…4 PIECE SECTIONAL SOFA WITH QUEEN BED…LIKE NEW CONDITION….$200…..760-0912

HB…WILLIAM