WEDNESDAY JAN. 25, 2017



LF…SOMEONE TO SHOVEL OUT RENTERS IN GOOD SAM VILLAGE AREA LANE 1-2-3….629-1201

LF…SNOW REMOVAL JOBS…760-5659 ASK FOR DARIUS

FS…2001 FORD EXPEDITION…4WD…GOOD TIRES…$2500…760-6089 OR SEE AT 718 W. 2ND

LF…SNOW REMOVAL JOBS…PREFER EAST ALLIANCE…..762-3816

HB…JASON

LOST CAT….CODY AVE AREA….LARGE GRAY WITH STRIPES AND TAN BELLY….629-1516….760-4190….760-9368

FS…1998 BUICK LA SABRE….GREAT BODY…ALL GLASS GOOD…GOOD BATTERY….GOOD TIRES….NICE INTERIOR….$450…SEE AT 710 YELLOWSTONE….CALL 762-2072

FS…NICE CONDITION TREADMILL….WORKS GOOD….760-2576

LF…GOOD USED 4 WHEELER…760-1182

SR CENTER CLOSED TODAY…NO MEALS OR DELIVERY TODAY AT SR CENTER

LF…SOMEONE TO SHOVEL SNOW….762-1906

HEMINGFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH MEETING SCHEDULED FOR TONIGHT….. WILL BE HELD SUNDAY AFTER CHURCH

FS…HANDMADE WOODEN COLLECTIBLE FISH….HAVE 6……LF…20 OR SO SMALL SQUARE HAY BALES…..219-252-9128–IN ALLIANCE

FS…20 ‘ X 12’ OVERHEAD SHOP DOOR WITH ALL HARDWARE….$50…760-0586

HOLY ROSARY CHURCH WILL NOT HAVE FAITH FORMATION CLASSES THIS AFTERNOON OR EVENING

HB…JASON