WEDNESDAY JAN. 24, 2018

ALLIANCE ANIMAL SHELTER HAS….6 MONTH OLD KITTEN…GRAY AND WHITE…FEMALE…….WHITE/ORANGE/CREAM COLOR MALE CAT…NEED GOOD HOMES……..LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO HELP AT SHELTER CALL MARY AT 760-8001 OR APD…762-4955

FS…LARGE AREA RUG…BIEGE COLOR…WITH PATTERN…VERY NICE CONDITION….760-4353

HB….JEANNIE AT BBCO COURTHOUSE