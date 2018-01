WEDNESDAY JAN. 17, 2018

FS…DORM SIZE REFRIG…REDUCED TO $10….763-8968

FS…WASHER AND DRYER….UPRIGHT FREEZER….RED PLAID LOVESEAT COUCH……ROCKER RECLINER………GA…RECLINER….CALL FOR INFO AT 760-0454

FOUND LAST FRIDAY NIGHT….PAIR OF NICE GLOVES….AT MI RANCHITO PARKING LOT…CLAIM AT 762-2918

FS…26″ FAT TIRE BIKE…..OR WILL TRADE FOR A FLAT SCREEN TV…..FS..2 OTHER 26″ MOUNTAIN BIKES…..SEE AT 1012 PLATTE….CALL 760-8470

LF…1 /64TH SCALE FARM TOYS…..763-1428

LF….SOMEONE TO HELP FIGURE OUT AND TRANSFERING INFO TO A NEW ANDROID CELL PHONE….762-2854

FS…MTD RIDING MOWER…..AIR COMPRESSOR….12.5″ DELTA WOOD PLANER……JIG FOR TABLE SAW……NICE MENS DIAMOND RING….SMALL MAGIC CHEF MICROWAVE OVEN..1.2 CU FT……..762-4411….760-4552

LF….ANYONE GOING TO UPSTATE NEW YORK THAT WOULD TRANSPORT A PALLET…..760-1396

HB…..BY LOLA

FS…SAUCER CHAIR WITH SHEEPSKIN COVER……CULLIGAN CERAMIC WATER COOLER ON OAK STAND….MAKE OFFERS….2-ANTIQUE ALBUM BOXES WITH ALBUMS……308-458-7519

LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…..QUEEN SIZE BED…..308-629-7043