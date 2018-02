WEDNESDAY FEB. 7, 2018

WEDNESDAY 7, 2018

HB…RANDI….MORGAN IN TEXAS

COUPLES DANCE CLUB BEING FORMED….WILL HOLD 9 DANCES PERS YEAR AT THE EAGLES….WOULD LIKE TO HAVE 30 COUPLES…DUES WOULD BE COLLECTED….LESSONS WOULD BE OFFERED…CALL JOHN MILLER AT 308-760-8145

HB…DJ…(PACO)

FS…METAL BUNK BED WITH SLIDE AND LADDER…$50….ENTERTAINMENT CENTER WILL HOLD 32″ TV…OTHER MISC ITEMS…COFFEE TABLE…MAKE OFFERS…….308-778-7518

HB….RANDI AT DAIRY QUEEN….MORGAN IN TEXAS…..FROM MOM

HB…JOHN FROM THE FAMILY

HB…PATSY

FS…FAT TIRE BIKE…26″ MONGOOSE…READY TO RIDE………LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….YARD WORK…CLEAN UP…HELP WITH MOVING…HAVE MOVING EXPIRENCE…..760-8470 OR SEE AT 1012 PLATTE

LF…SOMEONE TO SHOVEL SNOW…..NEED ASAP…..760-0588