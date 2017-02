WEDNESDAY FEB. 15, 2017



ST JOHNS SOUP SUPPER FUNDRAISER…SERVING CHILLI AND CHICKEN NOODLE SOUPS…FRIDAY…4-7 PM… PROCEEDS TO MISSIONS….$5 PER PERSON…$20 PER FAMILY

SENIOR CENTER…FREE COMPUTER HELP CLASS…12:30- 1:30 PM THURSDAY…AHS COMPUTER STUDENTS WILL BE PROVIDING THE HELP…NO CHARGE…ALL ARE WELCOME

FS…MISC STANDS…BEADS…WATER CONTAINER…SM STUFFED ANIMAL SEE AT 615 MISSISSIPPI…BEFORE 2 PM

HAVEN ON THE BRICKS…LADIES NIGHT OUT ON THURSDAY…7 PM…LADIES AND DAUGHTERS WELCOME…SAT. FEB. 25TH…OPEN MIC NIGHT….7 PM…FREE LUNCH ON SATURDAYS

HB…GREG…..FS…FULL SIZE QUILT/BEDSPREAD AQUA COLOR WITH 3 MATCHING PICTURES…..4 OLDER KITCHEN CHAIRS……760-4353

INDOOR GARAGE SALE….119 W 3RD….1:30-5:30 EACH DAY THIS WEEK

FS…WHIRLPOOL WASHER XL CAPACITY…$100…..WHIRLPOOL PORTABLE DISHWASHER..$50…..LARGE CHINA CABINET…6′ WIDE IN LIGHT WOOD…$250….3 LIKE NEW BATHROOM SINKS WITH FAUCETS…$10 EACH…..TRIPLE WALL STOVE PIPE…WILL SELL IN SECTIONS…CALL FOR INFO…762-6530 LEAVE MSG…AROUND LUNCH OR EVENINGS

FS…20 & 30 GAL FISH TANKS….760-7580

LF…SPANISH MUSIC CASSETTE TAPES….VHS MOVIES….LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…629-1143

FS…POULAN RIDING MOWER…NEEDS CARBORATOR….TIRES ARE GOOD….SEE AT 710 YELLOWSTONE…$50