Wednesday Around the Majors

AROUND THE MAJORS WEDNESDAY

— Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, J.D. Martinez added a two-run shot and the Boston Red Sox avoided their first series sweep this season with a 6-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. The win also prevented Boston from matching its season-high losing streak of three games.

Chris Sale, who is 4-1, gave up just two runs and two hits in five innings, striking out nine and walking four.

— Justin Verlander pitched a five-hitter for his first shutout in three years and Evan Gattis hit a two-run homer as the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-0. Verlander was superb in ending his two-game skid, finishing with seven strikeouts to reach 2,500 for his career.

— Trevor Bauer struck out 10 in eight sparkling innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Tigers 6-0 on Wednesday, avoiding a three-game sweep in Detroit.

— Pinch-hitter Josh Bell singled to break a seventh-inning tie, and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 3-2. Pittsburgh has won seven of eight. Chicago has lost eight of nine and 13 of 15 and owns the worst record in the American League,

— Nick Pivetta tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, Cesar Hernandez homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1. Philadelphia climbed eight games over .500. The Orioles have dropped two of three and have the second- worst record in the American League.

— Dexter Fowler reached base four times and drove in two runs in his return to the lineup and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5.

— J.A. Happ reached three times and allowed only two baserunners over seven innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays got their first road victory against the New York Mets, 12-1 on a rainy day in Queens. Happ struck out 10 while pitching two-hit ball. The left-hander also singled twice and walked.

— Both games that the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees were supposed to try to complete in a makeshift semi-doubleheader have been postponed because of rain. An announcement on the scoreboard at Nationals Park says the two games will be rescheduled for June 18.

— C.J. Cron homered and scored three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Kansas City 5-3 to complete a three-game sweep of the Royals.. Kansas City has lost five straight and seven of eight.

— Scooter Gennett homered a half-inning after the second baseman saved two runs with a diving catch on a difficult popup, helping the Cincinnati Reds avoid a sweep by the San Francisco Giants with a 6-3 win.

— Bartolo Colon laughed off having a line drive hit him in the stomach to allow four hits in 7 2/3 shutout innings and give the Texas Rangers a 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. On the cusp of his 45th birthday, Colon put together arguably his best performance of the season.

— Travis Shaw, Domingo Santana, Christian Yelich and Tyler Saladino homered in the first four innings off Matt Koch, and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Diamondbacks 8-2 to take two of three in Arizona. The Brewers have won three of four. Arizona has lost seven of eight.

— The Los Angeles Dodgers erased a four-run deficit and still lost their sixth game in a row when J.T. Realmuto’s tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning helped Miami win 6-5, clinching the series.

— Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in Ozzie Albies with the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning to send the Atlanta Braves past the Chicago Cubs 4-1.