Wednesday Around the Majors

— Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, J.D. Martinez added a two-run shot and the Boston Red Sox avoided their first series sweep this season with a 6-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. The win also prevented Boston from matching its season-high losing streak of three games.

Chris Sale, who is 4-1, gave up just two runs and two hits in five innings, striking out nine and walking four.

— Justin Verlander pitched a five-hitter for his first shutout in three years and Evan Gattis hit a two-run homer as the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-0. Verlander was superb in ending his two-game skid, finishing with seven strikeouts to reach 2,500 for his career.

— Trevor Bauer struck out 10 in eight sparkling innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Tigers 6-0 on Wednesday, avoiding a three-game sweep in Detroit.

— Pinch-hitter Josh Bell singled to break a seventh-inning tie, and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 3-2. Pittsburgh has won seven of eight. Chicago has lost eight of nine and 13 of 15 and owns the worst record in the American League,

— Nick Pivetta tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, Cesar Hernandez homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1. Philadelphia climbed eight games over .500. The Orioles have dropped two of three and have the second- worst record in the American League.

— Dexter Fowler reached base four times and drove in two runs in his return to the lineup and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5.

— J.A. Happ reached three times and allowed only two baserunners over seven innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays got their first road victory against the New York Mets, 12-1 on a rainy day in Queens. Happ struck out 10 while pitching two-hit ball. The left-hander also singled twice and walked.

— Both games that the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees were supposed to try to complete in a makeshift semi-doubleheader have been postponed because of rain. An announcement on the scoreboard at Nationals Park says the two games will be rescheduled for June 18.

C.J. Cron homered and scored three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Kansas City 5-3 to complete a three-game sweep of the Royals.. Kansas City has lost five straight and seven of eight.

— Scooter Gennett homered a half-inning after the second baseman saved two runs with a diving catch on a difficult popup, helping the Cincinnati Reds avoid a sweep by the San Francisco Giants with a 6-3 win.

— Bartolo Colon laughed off having a line drive hit him in the stomach to allow four hits in 7 2/3 shutout innings and give the Texas Rangers a 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. On the cusp of his 45th birthday, Colon put together arguably his best performance of the season.

Travis Shaw, Domingo Santana, Christian Yelich and Tyler Saladino homered in the first four innings off Matt Koch, and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Diamondbacks 8-2 to take two of three in Arizona. The Brewers have won three of four. Arizona has lost seven of eight.

— The Los Angeles Dodgers erased a four-run deficit and still lost their sixth game in a row when J.T. Realmuto’s tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning helped Miami win 6-5, clinching the series.

— Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in Ozzie Albies with the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning to send the Atlanta Braves past the Chicago Cubs 4-1.

