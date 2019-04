WEDNESDAY APRIL 3, 2019

FS…1983, 3/4 TON, FULL SIZE DODGE VAN…WITH 3 SEATS….NEEDS CARBORATOR WORK….HAS LOTS OF NEW PARTS….$200 OR TRADE FOR A SMALL CAR……..763-8968

INDIAN MISSION CHURCH….131 SO POTASH…BLANKET AND BEAD WORK SALE…..9-4….FRIDAY AND SAT

HB…LAURA JEAN

HB…LAURA-WED….RHETT-TUESDAY….FROM FAMILY AND SISTER AMY

FS…SET OF WEIGHTS AND WEIGHT BENCH….COME AND LOOK AND MAKE OFFERS……FULL SIZE MATTRESS…$50…..MISC COMIC BOOKS….MISC DVD MOVIES….CALL FOR INFO….910-709-4038–IN ALLIANCE AT 1251 W 14TH..APT. 11

ALLIANCE EAGLES….WILL HAVE BINGO TONIGHT…REGULAR TIME AND REGULAR PLACE

LOST OR STOLEN….KEYS FROM COAT POCKET…..CONTACT APD

FS…METAL JOHN DEERE TOY TRACTOR….762-2072

FS…NICE ENTERTAINMENT CENTER…56″ WIDE X 54″ TALL X 20″ DEEP WITH ROOM TO HOLD A 37″ TV WITH GLASS DOORS AND SHELVES AND STORAGE AREAS…..GOOD CONDITION…….WOOD CUPBOARD WITH COUNTER…28″ HIGH X 90″ LONG……2-3 MISC BOOK SHELVES…..NEED TO SELL ASAP….MAKE OFFERS…760-0872

LF…GOOD USED QUEEN BED….760-0588

LF…GAME CUBE GAMES…ANY KIND AND TYPE…..308-629-1270 OR STOP BY 612 GRAND

FS…METAL COAT LOCKER…..3-WALL MIRRORS…1-DOOR MIRROR….ELECT MEAT GRINDER…..ELECT COFFEE POT…..MISC OTHER HOUSEHOLD ITEMS….MAKE OFFERS….762-4948

FS…CRAFTSMAN RADIAL ARM SAW…$275…WORKS GOOD…762-1182

THANKS TO ALL WHO HELPED WITH PAUL MCCUNE CELERATION OF LIFE…WHO DONATED TABLES AND CHAIRS…FROM BRIAN

HB…BILL…FROM BROTHER DONALD

HEMINGFORD HIGH SCHOOL ART CLUB…CRAFT & ART SHOW…SAT. APRIL 13…9-3… AT MULTI HALL AT FAIRGROUNDS…PROCEEDS TO KIDS FOR TRIP TO FRANCE THIS SUMMER…CALL FOR INFO…760-0861

FS…5-MOUNTAIN BIKES…26″….1-GIRLS-4 BOYS….SEE AT 1012 PLATTE….LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…..760-8470

FS…DORM SIZE REFRIG…..LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…..308-629-8058