WEDNESDAY APRIL 12, 2017



LF…LAWN MOWING JOBS…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….760-1520

SENIOR CENTER…OPEN HOUSE 9-6 TODAY…ALL ARE WELCOME

LF…QUEEN BED FRAME…308-458-2319 LEAVE MSG

FS…9-FISHBOWLS…$2.50 EACH….ARMY RECRUITING SIGN…16″ X 12 1/2″ …$7….2- WOODEN BOXES…GOOD FOR PLANTERS…$5 EACH….NICE DECORATIVE PLANT STAND WITH 3 POTS….OTHER MISC CLAY POTS….RED COFFEE POT…$5….762-3816

LF…SOMEONE TO BEVEL A 2 X 6 BOARD TO PUT ON THE TRESHOLD OF A DOOR….CALL MATT 763-8096

FS….SINGLE JET SKI TRAILER WITH GOOD TIRES AND SPARE TIRE…760-4803

FS…LOTS OF MISC CAMPING EQUIPMENT….AMBICO VIDEO CAMERA WITH CHARGER BUT NO BATTERIES…CALL FOR INFO 763-1150

INDOOR GARAGE SALE…119 W 3RD…NEXT TO MASONIC TEMPLE.. OPEN AFTERNOONS…1:30 – 5:30

FS…DARK WOOD BOOKCASE…ABOUT 4′ HIGH… VERY NICE CONDITION…$40….760-4353

FS…3 HP AIR COMPRESSOR……WOOD PICNIC TABLE….ACOUSTIC GUITAR…….LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND……629-7043

FS…1976 MODEL …14′ GLASTRON BOAT WITH EVANRUDE 85 HP OUTBOARD WITH TRAILER AND SPARE TIRE…$500…760-3305

LF…PERSON WHO WANTED STRAWBERRY AND DAISY PLANTS… 762-5689

LF…PERSON WHO WANTED MIKE’S COOKBOOKS…PLEASE COME AND GET THEM……760-2929

FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH…EASTER SERVICES….GOOD FRIDAY AT 6 PM AND EASTER SUNDAY BREAKFAST AT 9 AM AND SERVICE AT 10:30 AM….901 BOX BUTTE…ALL ARE WELCOME

FS…3 NEW PEDESTAL STYLE BOAT SEATS…TAN AND BROWN…$50 FOR ALL 3…763-1292

FS…HAVE LOTS OF IRIS BLUBS…$5 PER BUCKET…PURPLE AND WHITE…..308-458-7410 OR STOP BY 711 YELLOWSTONE

FS…ANTIQUE OAK OFFICE CHAIR ON ROLLARS…$25….EXERCISE BIKE..$15….LF….BOOK..”HISTORY OF ALLIANCE NEBRASKA AND BOX BUTTE COUNTY”….760-0912