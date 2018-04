WEDNESDAY APRIL 11, 2018

LF…SOMEONE TO HAUL MAIL….BETWEEN ALLIANCE AND GORDON……763-1674 CALL ANYTIME

LF…RAILROAD LANTERNS……308-765-8749

FS…20 LB EMPTY PROPANE BOTTLE…$20…762-8092

PILLARS FOR THE PARK….CAKE WALK FUNDRAISER…SATURDAY NIGHT…8-MIDNIGHT…..KIMMINS CREEK WILL PLAY….$5 PER PERSON…ALL ARE WELCOME…762-4644 FOR TICKETS…DROP OFF CAKES AT EAGLES SAT

LF…EGG CARTONS….XL OR JUMBO SIZE……760-5795 LEAVE MSG

LF…LARGE ANVIL…..762-5689

HB….MADDIE FROM ENSUN

FS…SILVER PLATE FLATWARE SET TO SERVE 20 PEOPLE WITH SOME EXTRAS…$50…….GA…5 DOLLS….762-8647

FS…2006 CHEV SLIVERADO 1 TON PICKUP…EX CAB….4X4….8′ BOX….GOOD TIRES…TOW PKG…RUNS GOOD….HIGH MILES MOSTLY HIGHWAY….REDUCED TO $3750….CALL 308-430-3284