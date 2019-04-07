Webinar to offer tips on handling farm, ranch stress

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A free webinar scheduled later this month will provide strategies for dealing with the stress of farming or ranching.



Wellness in Tough Times will be presented online by Nebraska Extension educators Glennis McClure and Brandy VanDeWalle starting at noon Central on April 23. They’ll discuss ways to recognize the signs and symptoms of stress and understand the role stress plays in our lives and will share strategies and resources to manage stress.

Contact Brandy VanDeWalle at brandy.vandewalle@unl.edu or (402) 759-3712 for more information.