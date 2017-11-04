Webb Guides Eagles to Sweep at South Dakota Mines with RMAC Playoffs in Sight

Chadron State College won 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-23) over South Dakota School of Mines in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball match Friday evening in Rapid City, South Dakota.

“We played well and really fought,” said Head Coach Riann Mullis . “Mines didn’t let many balls drop. They were scrappy and played better than they did when we played them the first time, at home, but we responded well. We were able to run a fast tempo and swing more to finish. They didn’t make it easy on us. They’ve gotten better.”

“Madison did a good job running the court,” she added. “We ran Gaby out of the middle, and she did a good job with that.”

The win runs the Eagles’ record to 9-15 overall, and 6-9 in the RMAC, putting them one match behind the eighth place Yellow Jackets of Black Hills State with three to play for each team. Chadron State faces BHSU on their home court Saturday night with a great deal at stake. With an advantage in the head-to-head tiebreaker, CSC would be in RMAC Tournament position with one weekend to go, after a potential win over Black Hills.

“Tomorrow has a lot weighing on it, so we’re excited,” said Mullis. “I’m sure they’re excited as well. We’ll go out swinging, and being as aggressive and as efficient as possible.”