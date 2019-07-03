Panhandle Post

Weather Warnings for the Panhandle

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Southeastern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
  Northeastern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 625 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of
  Alliance, moving east at 30 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Alliance, Wild Horse Butte, Berea and Alliance Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

