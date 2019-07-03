Weather Warnings for the Panhandle

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Northeastern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 625 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Alliance, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Alliance, Wild Horse Butte, Berea and Alliance Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.