Weather Warnings for the Panhandle-July 9 (Updated)

.A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN DAWES COUNTY...

At 320 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chadron, moving
east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
         damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
         considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
         mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Chadron and Chadron Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.



The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska...
  Northern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 323 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of
  Chadron, moving east at 55 mph.

  HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
           tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
           roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
  Gordon, Rushville, Hay Springs, Clinton, Intersection of Highway 87
  and Craven Creek Road, Big Hill, Billys Lake, Morgan Lake, Lone
  Butte, Irwin, Intersection of Beaver Creek Road and White Clay
  Creek Road, Intersection of Highway 87 and Larabee Road, Highway 27
  crossing the Niobrara River, Mount Maria, Intersection of Highway
  20 and Irwin Road, Shell Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Rock
  Hill, Bayonne, Intersection of Highway 27 and Mills Road and
  Metcalf State Wildlife Management Area.

This includes the following highways...
 Highway 20 between mile markers 74 and 132.
 Highway 250 between mile markers 39 and 48.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.

