Weather Warnings for the Panhandle-July 9 (Updated)

.A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DAWES COUNTY... At 320 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chadron, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chadron and Chadron Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska... Northern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 323 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Chadron, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Gordon, Rushville, Hay Springs, Clinton, Intersection of Highway 87 and Craven Creek Road, Big Hill, Billys Lake, Morgan Lake, Lone Butte, Irwin, Intersection of Beaver Creek Road and White Clay Creek Road, Intersection of Highway 87 and Larabee Road, Highway 27 crossing the Niobrara River, Mount Maria, Intersection of Highway 20 and Irwin Road, Shell Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Rock Hill, Bayonne, Intersection of Highway 27 and Mills Road and Metcalf State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways... Highway 20 between mile markers 74 and 132. Highway 250 between mile markers 39 and 48. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows.