Weather Warnings for the Panhandle

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Tornado Warning for... West central Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Northeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 535 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southeast of Montrose, or 29 miles west of Chadron, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Crawford and Whitney Lake around 600 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Whitney. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.