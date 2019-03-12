Weather service posts blizzard warnings for western Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service is posting blizzard warnings for the Nebraska Panhandle and other parts of western Nebraska.

The storm system is expected to reach the state by Tuesday night. Snow totals ranging up to 17 inches (43.2 centimeters) are expected by Thursday evening, with ice accumulations. The service says winds gusting to 55 mph (88.5 kph) or higher will produce whiteout conditions.

The service says travel could be very difficult to impossible Wednesday and Thursday.

The eastern end of the state is under flood watches because of melting snow and expected heavy rains.