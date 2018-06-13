Weather Service Confirms Five Nebraska Tornadoes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in eastern Nebraska and one in western Iowa but caused little damage.

Each spotted during Monday’s powerful thunderstorms Monday caused no injuries, only minor damage and was rated EF-0, with winds from 65 through 85 mph (105 kph through 137 kph).

Three were in areas around Louisville and Murray. One touched down near Elk Creek and one near Table Rock, and the sixth was spotted west of Thurman in Iowa.