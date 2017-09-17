Water Levels Being Lowered For West Nebraska Canal Project 

HERSHEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials say water levels will be lowered at Lake Maloney because of a gate replacement project upstream along the Sutherland Canal in western Nebraska.

Nebraska Public Power District says a 1950s-era set of gates south of Hershey is being replaced because of age and condition. The canal flow into Lake Maloney will stop by the end of September and won’t resume until the project’s expected completion by early November. The lake level is expected to drop 4 feet (1.2 meters) as the canal runs dry for the work.

Fish may be trapped in some spots, and the district is working with Nebraska Game and Parks on issuing salvage permits.