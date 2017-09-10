Water Boil Notice Issued For Western Nebraska Town

SUTHERLAND, Neb. (AP) — Residents in the western Nebraska town of Sutherland will have to boil their tap water before using it for the next several days.
The town’s water tank north of the village lost power during a thunderstorm on Saturday.
Village Superintendent Jason Lashley says the town didn’t realize the water tower lost pressure until a resident called around 2 a.m. Sunday.
When a water system loses pressure, there is a chance of contamination. Residents could be forced to continue boiling water through Thursday until testing can be completed.
Lashley says the town had to flush every hydrant in town to clear the system.
